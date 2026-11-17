'SNL' star Heidi Gardner's late boyfriend Ray Tintori was working right up until days before his sudden death ... and now his best friend is making sure their final conversation together gets heard.

Jordan Fish, who co-hosted the podcast "To the White Sea" with the late filmmaker, revealed the two recorded an episode just days before Ray died at 43.

Fish shared an emotional tribute on social media Tuesday, calling Ray his "best friend and lifelong collaborator" and saying the loss was sudden and devastating ... revealing their final recording featured the cast of "Waiting," an Ethan Coen one-act play the longtime friends produced and directed at Spring Break.

Fish says he's now preparing the episode for release, telling listeners he's eager for them to hear the pair's "jovial and in-depth conversation" about their work together and the production.

Despite losing his longtime friend and creative partner, Fish says the podcast will continue, adding he believes Ray would want them to finish the script.

We broke the story … Ray -- who was dating former "Saturday Night Live" star Heidi Gardner -- died at age 43, after fire and EMS personnel went to his residence for a welfare check and discovered him. His cause and manner of death have not been released.

Ray had an impressive filmmaking résumé, directing music videos for MGMT, Arcade Fire and The Killers. His work included MGMT's "Electric Feel" and "Kids," Arcade Fire's "Chemistry" and The Killers' "Spaceman." He also appeared as a cameraman in Timothée Chalamet's "Marty Supreme."