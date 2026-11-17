Heidi Gardner's late boyfriend, Ray Tintori, was found dead inside his New York City apartment after someone called authorities requesting a wellness check ... TMZ has learned.

The FDNY tells TMZ ... fire and EMS personnel were requested for a wellness check at an apartment on East 5th Street in Manhattan’s East Village on Nov. 10 after receiving a call at 8:43 AM.

We're told EMS pronounced one person dead upon arrival and the scene was subsequently turned over to the NYPD.

As we first reported ... the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner previously told TMZ Ray's cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Sources with direct knowledge told us Heidi is grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time.