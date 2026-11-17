Sorry for Claiming You Had Role In Whitney's Death

DeenTheGreat took his feud with Ray J too far ... suggesting the singer had a role in Whitney Houston's death before publicly apologizing for the wild allegation.

The streamer went off during a livestream Sunday night ... claiming Ray J uses drugs before dragging Whitney into the conversation.

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"He probably gave Whitney too much, too," Deen said, before adding "allegedly" ... offering no evidence to support the serious claim.

The comments didn't sit well with Ray J, who allegedly threatened a $20 million lawsuit ... prompting Deen to walk back his claims and issue a public apology.

In a follow-up video, Deen admitted he was intoxicated during the rant and acknowledged he had no proof to back up his accusations involving Whitney, drugs, and gang affiliations.

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"I retract those statements," he said, adding ... "It wasn't okay."

But Ray J wasn't ready to forgive and forget ... rejecting the apology and blasting Deen for trying to backpedal after making such serious claims.

Ray J also called out the streamer over his alleged gang ties, accusing him of playing gangster despite never belonging to a gang ... and even challenging him to a fight.