DeenTheGreat Appears to Block Woman Allegedly Suing Adrien Broner from Yacht Party

Play video content Video: DeenTheGreat Appears to Shut Out Adrien Broner’s Accuser From Yacht Kick/deenthegreat

DeenTheGreat is sticking by Adrien Broner's side amid his sexual battery lawsuit.

During a recent live stream, Deen warns his pals not to let a specific woman on the yacht they were about to board ... saying she's the person behind the lawsuit against "AB," who we can deduce is his close friend, Broner.

He specifically notes they can't "be on there with" the woman ... and describes her physically as someone who looks like a "lemur."

It's unclear who the woman is, but as we told you in July, a woman named Havana Saint sued Broner for allegedly assaulting her during several instances in June after she allegedly refused to perform sexual acts with him.

She then claimed Broner made it sound like they had sex on a live stream despite saying they did not ... and also accused Deen -- real name Nurideen Shabazz -- of defaming her by claiming she slept with multiple people in the house during a live stream.

Saint is suing Broner for sexual battery and assault ... and also suing him and Deen for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.