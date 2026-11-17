Heidi Gardner's boyfriend, Ray Tintori, was found dead inside his New York City apartment last week ... but a new report says no drug paraphernalia was discovered at the scene.

According to Page Six, a source says the filmmaker's death did not appear to be criminal in nature ... and there was no drug paraphernalia found inside his East Village apartment.

The outlet also reports Tintori's friends discovered his body November 10 ... meaning he wasn't found by the former "Saturday Night Live" star.

As TMZ first reported Monday ... Tintori's death remains under investigation, with the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner telling us his cause and manner of death are pending further review.

Sources with direct knowledge also told TMZ Heidi is grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time.

It's unclear exactly when the couple began dating ... but Tintori shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Heidi in July 2025, calling her "Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I've ever met."