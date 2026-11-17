The debate over whether Jeffrey Epstein was killed or committed suicide in jail will seemingly never die ... with a new opinion now surfacing from forensic experts who say the late pedophile was likely the victim of a homicide.

The trio of forensic experts -- Dr. Michael Freeman, Professor Anders Eriksson, and Researcher Itiel Dror -- spent months reviewing autopsy records and photos while producing a biomedical reconstruction of the case. Based on that information, the experts came to the conclusion that Epstein was likely attacked and killed by another person.

However, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office says it stands by its original ruling that Epstein died by suicide. Several federal investigations have also found that Epstein hanged himself in his jail cell in the New York City Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 2019 while he was awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.

The 3 forensic experts issued their findings Monday in London with the help of Epstein's brother, who provided them with photos and files pertaining to the case.

As you know, the Epstein case has taken on a life of its own ever since his death, with many believing Epstein was murdered to protect rich and powerful people to whom Epstein offered his alleged child sex trafficking services. Epstein was well known for hanging out with the so-called elite.