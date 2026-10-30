Police Investigating Former Prince Andrew Over Epstein's Visit To Balmoral

Disgraced former Prince Andrew is now the subject of yet another investigation -- this one into Jeffrey Epstein's visit to Balmoral Castle, the Scottish royal retreat that was a favorite of Queen Elizabeth.

Scotland police have confirmed their probe into Epstein's visits to the King's 50,000-acre estate in the Scottish Highlands. Andrew invited Epstein, and the late pedo allegedly trafficked females to Balmoral.

A rep for Police Scotland told multiple outlets ... "We have received information and active inquiries are ongoing but these are at a very early stage. All inquiries are evidence-led, with the needs of victim survivors at the heart of those inquiries. We would never confirm details of ongoing enquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further."

As you may know ... Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both pictured at Balmoral over the years in a trove of pictures released by the Department of Justice.

We reported earlier ... in a separate investigation, the Thames Valley Police scheduled interviews with members of Virginia Giuffre's family -- including her brother and sister-in-law, Sky and Amanda Roberts.

Andrew -- who was stripped of his title by King Charles -- has been accused of having sex with Giuffre multiple times starting when she was just 17. Giuffre died by suicide in 2025.

Thames Valley officials have been looking into Andrew's alleged encounter with a woman at Royal Ascot in 2002.