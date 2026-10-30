Patrick Stewart’s Estranged Son Daniel Speaks Out After Actor's Death

Patrick Stewart's son Daniel Stewart has posted a sweet memory from their time treading the boards together on stage ... after his father's death at 86.

Taking to X ... Daniel shared a pic on Thursday of him giving his late dad a piggyback ride.

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The photo was taken from their production of the play "Johnson Over Jordan" at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in 2001.

Letting the photo speak for itself, Daniel opted not to provide a caption.

We reported earlier ... Patrick had been vocal about how devastating his estrangement from his children was for him.

The "X-Men" actor told the Irish Independent in 2023 that he felt "significant grief" over the distance between him and his kids ... and that his relationship with Daniel and daughter Sophie was "practically non-existent."