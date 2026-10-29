Patrick Stewart Regretted Putting Hollywood Career Before His Two Children

Patrick Stewart was beloved by millions ... but the late actor once revealed he was practically a stranger to his own children.

The "Star Trek" icon opened up about his strained relationship with son Daniel and daughter Sophie -- whom he shared with first wife Sheila Falconer -- in a 2023 interview with the Irish Independent, admitting the distance between them caused him tremendous pain.

"My relationship with them is practically non-existent," Patrick confessed ... revealing he never imagined things would turn out that way.

The actor said he experienced "significant grief" over the estrangement ... admitting there wasn't a day that went by when he wasn't pained by memories of his children and his role in raising them.

And he didn't shy away from taking responsibility ... acknowledging his Hollywood ambitions had taken priority over fatherhood.

"I always put my acting work first, before my family," Patrick admitted.

The actor had previously expressed similar regrets, saying he could've been a better father when his kids were young ... though he believed his children had forgiven him and hoped to make up for lost time with his four grandchildren.

Patrick and Sheila married in 1966 before divorcing in 1990. Their son Daniel followed in his father's footsteps as an actor, while Sophie has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

As TMZ previously reported ... Patrick died Wednesday at 86 following a battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.