Patrick Stewart Death: Hugh Jackman Pays Tribute to 'X-Men' Co-Star

Hugh Jackman is mourning the loss of his longtime friend and "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart ... sharing a heartfelt tribute to the late acting legend.

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Hugh took to Instagram Thursday, posting two touching photos of the pair together ... including one showing Hugh wrapping his arm around Patrick as they share a sweet moment.

Hugh wrote ... "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days."

The other photo shows the two actors standing backstage, watching a performer from the wings ... a fitting tribute to Patrick's decades-long love of theater.

Of course, the two shared the screen for years in the "X-Men" franchise ... with Hugh playing Wolverine and Patrick portraying Professor Charles Xavier.

Their characters' relationship became a cornerstone of the superhero series, culminating in the emotional 2017 film "Logan."

As TMZ previously reported ... Patrick died Wednesday at 86 following a battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

The beloved actor was also famous for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" ... with a legendary career spanning more than six decades.