Dolores Huerta, Activist and Cesar Chavez Accuser, Dead at 96

Iconic activist and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta is dead.

Her family announced her death Wednesday in a social media post, saying ... "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved mother, Dolores Huerta, has passed away today at the age of 96."

Dolores reportedly died after a battle with cancer.

She dedicated her life to activism and cofounded United Farm Workers alongside Cesar Chavez.

Earlier this year, Dolores bravely came forward, accusing Chavez of raping her. She described two alleged instances of sexual assault in a powerful statement, saying both led to pregnancies.

She says she didn't come forward for 60 years because she was afraid doing so would hurt the farmworker movement.

Dolores lived her life advocating for workers' and women's rights ... leading strikes and boycotts in the 1960s and 1970s on behalf of California farm workers ... and served as the honorary co-chair of the 2017 Women's March.

She was a Mexican American folk hero and is widely believed to have coined the famous phrase, "Si se puede" ... Spanish for "Yes we can."

The family asked for privacy while they grieve the "incredible loss" and promised to follow up about plans to celebrate Dolores' life.

She was 96.