Russell Brand Says No One Will Touch Him 'With a Bargepole' After Sex Crime Allegations

Russell Brand took the stand during his rape trial ... and he says no one with relevant evidence is willing to come forward and publicly associate with him.

The actor appeared in a London courthouse on Wednesday ... and he stepped up to testify for the first time. Up to this point, testimony in the case has focused mainly on the accounts of the alleged victims.

His lawyer asked him about how his life changed after he married Katy Perry in 2010 ... and Brand said it was a "staggering" amount of fame.

The lawyer then asked, "Were you able to persuade a single person with relevant evidence to come to give evidence on your behalf?" ... to which Brand replied, "I have not."

His lawyer then asked if anyone "would touch him with a bargepole" ... and Brand also said no before adding, "My entire life has been consumed by these allegations. I have devoted myself to these matters."

Brand was later asked about consent and said it is "fundamental, essential and necessary, and in many ways more important than sex itself."