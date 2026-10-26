Russell Brand 'Looked Possessed' During Alleged London Bar Rape

Russell Brand looked like a man possessed while allegedly raping a woman inside a London bar ... at least according to disturbing new testimony in his ongoing sexual assault trial.

The comedian's accuser reportedly told her sister he seemed like a completely different person during the alleged 2004 attack ... London's Southwark Crown Court heard Monday.

The sister told jurors the woman initially claimed Brand had dragged her into a bathroom at a Soho bar, locked the door and tried to sexually assault her.

But nearly two decades later, amid renewed scrutiny of Brand in 2023, the woman broke down in tears while revealing to her sister that the alleged encounter had actually involved forced oral sex.

The sister recalled the woman describing Brand's eyes as "completely blank" ... saying it was as though he had become possessed during the alleged attack.

The woman was reportedly shaken after the encounter and feared going to police ... worried she'd be blamed or nobody would believe her.

As previously reported ... the woman told investigators Brand grabbed her breasts shortly after meeting her at a 2004 birthday party at a London cocktail bar before dragging her into a bathroom and allegedly forcing her to perform oral sex.

The 51-year-old is currently on trial for seven sexual offenses involving six women, including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.