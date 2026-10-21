Russell Brand's Alleged Anal Rape Victim Claims He Told Her He Wanted to 'Push Her Further' in Text Months Later

Russell Brand allegedly told a woman he wanted to push her body even further after months of no communication, following an incident in which she claims he raped her.

The actor's jury trial in the UK continued Wednesday ... and a fifth alleged victim testified in front of the court -- while the prosecution introduced video of an interview this woman gave to police.

The woman -- who, like the other alleged victims, is testifying anonymously -- told the court on Wednesday that the two had consensual vaginal sex in 2009 after Brand requested she take a shower.

During the alleged encounter, the woman says Brand flipped her over and inserted his penis into her anally ... despite her not consenting to the sex act. She says it didn't last long before alleging he ejaculated inside her.

During the encounter, the woman says she asked him to stop multiple times, but alleges he refused to. She says the incident caused her to bleed from her anus for several days after.

She says she told many people in her orbit -- including her then-boyfriend -- that she was raped by Brand ... though she says they didn't speak until a year later, when she says she ran into Brand at Edinburgh Festival in Scotland.

Brand says he saw her and later texted her ... before saying he wanted to "push [her] further." She says she replied by saying he already pushed her too far -- adding she told him he treated her "like an animal." The woman claims he apologized pretty much immediately.

Brand's lawyers cross-examined the woman ... pushing her to say the alleged encounter was actually consensual -- while also claiming she and Brand had a conversation about anal before hooking up.

As we've reported ... multiple women have told disturbing stories about Brand's alleged conduct -- describing encounters they say went down between 1999 and 2009. Brand insists he's never had nonconsensual sex with anyone.