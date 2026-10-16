Russell Brand Allegedly Tried to Pull Woman Into Bathroom in 2001, Rape Trial Testimony

Woman Testifies He Tried to Drag Her Into Bathroom

Russell Brand allegedly tried to drag a woman into the bathroom while working at MTV ... according to new testimony in his criminal trial.

The actor's rape and sexual assault trial just finished its first week ... and, on Friday, a woman detailed an alleged 2001 encounter while she was working for the entertainment company.

She says she complimented Brand on his T-shirt ... and, after some playful banter, he asked her to show him to the bathroom.

The alleged victim says, once they got to the bathroom, Brand grabbed her arm and said in a "pleading" voice, "Come in, go on, come in." She alleges he had a "wild" look in his eye.

The woman says she was strong enough to keep from being pulled into the bathroom ... and ultimately berated Brand before walking away.

Brand's lawyers cross-examined the alleged victim ... and suggested Brand was hoping to have consensual sex with the woman in the bathroom -- ultimately giving up when he realized she wasn't interested.

The alleged victim shot down the suggestion ... asking, "Why would you try to drag someone into a toilet unless you wanted to assault them?"

In addition to the second alleged victim's testimony ... more photos connected with the alleged 1999 rape of another woman were also shown in court.

The photos, taken during a fringe cabaret show Brand performed in before he allegedly raped the woman in her hotel room, show the star in a black-and-white shirt onstage with other actors.

Remember ... on Thursday, photos of a shirtless Brand blowing a kiss to the camera were introduced in court.