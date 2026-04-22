Russell Brand Says He Slept With a 16-Year-Old When He Was 30

Play video content Video: Russell Brand Claims He Slept With a 16-Year-Old When He Was 30 The Megyn Kelly Show

Russell Brand says he did sleep with a 16-year-old ... but, he's clear that's the age of consent in the United Kingdom -- and he never sexually assaulted anyone.

The actor opened up about the charges he's facing in his home country during an interview with Megyn Kelly published Wednesday ... claiming he had consensual sex with the teen when he was 30 years old.

Brand admits he wasn't kind to women back in the day ... using fame, money and charisma to have sex with a ton of ladies -- and not applying any consideration to their feelings.

Brand says he's changed a lot over the last two decades ... and, he takes full responsibility for not treating women well in his past -- though he's quite clear he never crossed the legal line.

Prosecutors in the UK disagree ... having charged him with rape and sexual assault over the last few years. He has pled not guilty to all charges against him.