Katy Perry: No Statute of Limitations in Alleged Ruby Rose Sexual Assault, Prosecutors Say

Katy Perry could be charged for her alleged sexual assault of Ruby Rose from 16 years ago if investigators find evidence of a crime ... prosecutors in Australia say there's no statute of limitations that prevents bringing the case.

As the world knows, Katy is under police investigation following Ruby's stunning claims the singer sexually assaulted her at a nightclub in Melbourne in 2010. We're told if police investigators find evidence of a crime, they can turn the case over to prosecutors, who can then bring charges against Katy.

Jacqueline Harris, a rep for the Office of Public Prosecution in Victoria, Australia, tells us ... "There is no statute of limitations on prosecuting indictable (serious) crimes in Victoria."

Harris went on ... "The law at the time the alleged offence was committed applies to criminal proceedings and sentencing for historical offences."

Katy has not been charged with any crime.

Ruby recently wrote on Threads she's no longer allowed to speak about the case after she filed a police report accusing Katy of rubbing "her disgusting vagina on my face."

The actress, who is now 40, claims the incident occurred when she was in her early 20s and says it caused her to vomit.

Katy's rep pushed back hard on Ruby, telling TMZ ... "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies."