Katy Perry Under Investigation for Alleged Sex Assault of Ruby Rose

Katy Perry is being investigated by the police in Australia following Ruby Rose's shocking claims the singer sexually assaulted her over 15 years ago.

In a statement to TMZ, the Victoria Police say detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010, adding that the incident occurred at a licensed premises in the Central Business District.

As a result, Ruby wrote on Threads she's no longer allowed to speak about the case after the actress filed a police report with her allegations against Katy, who categorially denies the incident.

The drama began Sunday when Ruby posted a series of messages on Threads, claiming Katy had "rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face" while they were at a nightclub in Australia. Ruby, who is 40, said she was in her early 20's at the time and vomited during the alleged sexual assault.

But Katy is hitting back, previously telling TMZ through her rep ... "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.

The rep went on ... "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."