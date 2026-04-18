Ruby Rose Said 'Nothing Horrific Happened' Night Katy Perry Allegedly Assaulted Her in 2011 Essay

Ruby Rose's recent barrage of social media posts isn't the first time she's talked about the night Katy Perry allegedly sexually assaulted her ... she wrote about it in a 2011 essay -- but said at the time nothing bad happened that night.

Back in 2011, the actress wrote an essay for News.com.au -- an Australian publication -- which seemingly referenced the same night she's now saying Perry "rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face."

The outlet says Rose wrote at the time that she lost her "dignity" one night while out with Perry ... deciding to drink just 30 days into sobriety.

Play video content 2010 Video: Katy Perry and Ruby Rose Pull Up to Prom on the Night of the Incident Splash News

The night spiraled out of control, Rose wrote, including a moment where the pair "crashed the year 12 formal." Video has made the rounds online in recent days of Perry belting out songs at hotel where a prom was going down in Melbourne.

In the essay, Rose also wrote she vomited on Perry's foot ... another similarity to her new claims that she threw up during the alleged sexual assault. Though she didn't name the location of their crazy night out back in 2011, Rose said the assault happened in Melbourne's Spice Market Club in her recent allegations.

For whatever reason, in the 2011 piece, Rose wrote, "Before you jump to conclusions, nothing horrific happened, nor have I ever been hit with a DUI - but I just had enough." She noted she was 90 days sober at the time she wrote the piece.

Rose is obviously telling a much different story now ... one which Perry's reps have said is full of "dangerous reckless lies." Her team also pointed to Ruby’s history of making public claims that have "repeatedly been denied by those named."