Taylor Frankie Paul Denies Dakota Mortensen Sex After Fight, Read the Texts

Dakota Mortensen had sex on the brain after a violent fight with Taylor Frankie Paul ... he asked her if she wanted to bang, but she shut him down hard ... and it's all laid out in text messages.

TMZ obtained the messages Taylor and Dakota sent each other in the wake of their February 2026 altercation, and the conversation includes Dakota texting Taylor, "You don't wanna f***?"

Taylor reacts with a clown emoji and then replies, "f***? My nose won't stop sushing blood The f*** is wrong with you."

Dakota says Taylor had mentioned sex in a prior phone call, but she corrects him ... "I said talk the f***" -- He doesn't take the denial well, firing off six messages in a row -- including "F*** your abuse" -- before she replies, and then he says ... "See ya in court".

The exchange was mentioned in court documents in Utah, but this is the first time we're seeing the screenshots from their conversation.

Before the sex talk, Taylor tells Dakota her nose is broken and she needs to go to the ER ... and he appears to reference her 'Bachelorette' season, saying ... "And now I have to watch you fall in love with the rest of the world 💔 and give every guy a side of you I've craved everyday."

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