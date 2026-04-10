Taylor Frankie Paul's Sister Supports Reality Star in Court Battle With Ex Dakota

Taylor Frankie Paul’s family is apparently stepping up for her in court amid her restraining order battle with her ex, Dakota Mortensen ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Taylor’s sister Aspen May submitted a declaration as part of the exes' ongoing custody and TRO fights. The court docket indicates Aspen's declaration is related to the judge's requirement that a supervisor be present during Taylor’s parenting time.

Earlier this week, the judge presiding over Dakota's TRO ruled he'll continue to have custody of their son Ever, but Taylor will have 8 hours of supervised parenting time every week.

The court records also include a second declaration from another person about the same issue, of supervising the parenting time.

As TMZ first reported, Dakota was awarded temporary primary custody of their kid after accusing Taylor of abuse in court docs.

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Taylor filed her own restraining order against Dakota, claiming he was the violent one during their relationship, not her ... that TRO was granted