Taylor Frankie Paul Submits Pics of Bruises, Alleged Sexts From Dakota as New Evidence

Taylor Frankie Paul submitted an avalanche of evidence to fight Dakota Mortensen's plea for a restraining order against her, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Taylor and her legal team filed a bunch of photos purportedly showing injuries after an alleged May 2025 assault ... and bruises on her forehead and knee from an alleged assault on February 23, 2026.

Other evidence includes "possessive texts" from Dakota and a screenshot of Dakota's request for sex after the February 23, 2026, incident ... the texts predate the incident. The photos of the bruising and the screenshot of the request for sex came after.

As TMZ first reported, Taylor and Dakota are facing off in court later today. Earlier this morning, the Mormon Wives star filed her own request for a protective order against Dakota.