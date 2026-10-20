Russell Brand Accuser Details 'Violent' Alleged Sexual Assault at Rape Trial

A woman who claims Russell Brand sexually assaulted her took the stand on Tuesday in his rape trial ... describing the alleged incident as "frenzied" and even "violent" ... and she claims his entourage stood by and watched.

The woman testified in court that she was working at a radio station in London in the mid-2000s when he grabbed her suddenly and allegedly began kissing her.

Brand allegedly grabbed the woman's buttocks and breasts and pushed her against a wall ... and she says 4 members of his entourage -- 3 men and 1 woman -- watched the "violent," "sloppy" and "frenzied" alleged attack.

The woman says she eventually pushed him away and told him to "f*** off" ... after which she says Brand backed off and began laughing.

The incident was no laughing matter to the woman, though ... who went outside to smoke a cigarette, feeling "dirty, shocked, stunned and shaken.”

The alleged victim did not go to the cops at the time ... but reported the incident in 2023. When asked if she is sure Brand is the one who assaulted her, the woman replied, "The person who assaulted me was Russell Brand. I can't forget that.”

As for why she didn't tell her employer, Capital Radio, the woman says the company culture was misogynistic ... and she felt her colleagues would just tell her she was "lucky." She also said she feared losing her job and had a mortgage to pay.

As we've reported ... other women have also detailed their own alleged experiences with Brand in court -- with one claiming he raped her in her hotel room and another alleging he tried to pull her into a bathroom while working for MTV.

Brand has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing ... insisting he has never had nonconsensual sex with anyone.