Russell Brand Accuser Told Her Friend Alleged Rape 'Really, Really Hurt'

Russell Brand's trial is getting more disturbing ... with a woman telling jurors her friend was left in so much pain after an alleged anal rape that she couldn't even sit down.

According to the BBC, the woman testified via video link and told the court her friend was crying and extremely upset when she told her about the alleged 2009 encounter with Brand.

The witness said the alleged victim met Brand after one of his comedy shows at London's Hammersmith Apollo before later visiting his home, where she claims a consensual sexual encounter turned into rape.

"He forcibly put it in my bum and it really really hurt," the witness recalled her friend saying, adding the woman claimed she'd repeatedly told Brand "no."

Another friend testified the accuser suffered injuries and claimed Brand coldly told her to clean up after the alleged assault before sending her away.

The woman also allegedly feared she wouldn't be believed if she went to police ... while statements from her parents revealed she was worried about contracting HIV.

As TMZ previously reported, several women have shared disturbing allegations against Brand, describing encounters they say occurred between 1999 and 2009.

Brand faces seven charges in the UK ... three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault involving six women.