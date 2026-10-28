Play video content Video: High-Speed Trains Collide In Spain Leaving at Least 30 People Dead, 80 Injured AP

A high-speed train has slammed into another train that had stopped in central Spain ... resulting in the deaths of at least 30 people.

Castilla-La Mancha spokesperson Esther Padilla confirmed the updated casualties ... after she previously told AP News that the number of dead would "surely rise" after reporting 10 deaths initially.

Castilla-La Mancha President Emiliano García-Page later added that 80 people were injured in the crash ... with 50 suffering moderate to severe injuries.

The collision happened Wednesday morning between the towns of Mora, Orgaz, and Urda in Spain's Toledo province.

Padilla said both trains were high-speed rail ... and that they were both traveling from Madrid to Seville.

While details are still being confirmed ... it appears that the Spanish-owned Renfe train -- with 397 aboard -- crashed into the privately owned Iryo train -- with 147 passengers.

Both train lines were also involved in a deadly crash earlier this year in January ... resulting in 45 deaths.

Pictures from the scene show several mangled train cars derailed ... and first responders scouring the area.