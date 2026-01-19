At Least 39 Dead, More Than 150 Injured After 2 Trains Crash in Spain

At least 39 people were killed and around 150 were injured when two high-speed trains collided in southern Spain on Sunday.

A train traveling from Málaga to Madrid derailed near Adamuz, located about 227 miles south of Madrid, and crossed over to another track, crashing into a train en route from Madrid to Huelva, ABC News reports.

The exact cause of the derailment was not immediately released to the public.

Spain's transport minister, Óscar Puente, warned in an online post the current number was "not final."

Puente said the derailed train, owned by high-speed train operator Iryo, was carrying 300 passengers, and was "relatively new." He said it derailed on a stretch of track that had undergone renovation last May.