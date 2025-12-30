Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Set to Resume

The search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 -- the commercial flight packed full of passengers that mysteriously went missing over the Indian Ocean in 2014 -- is set to resume Tuesday.

The Malaysian Transport Ministry issued a statement earlier this month to announce the UK and U.S.-based marine robotics company Ocean Infinity would be conducting intermittent seabed search operations for a period of 55 days.

Ocean Infinity will be searching a nearly 6,000-square-mile portion of the Indian Ocean's seabed during its new operation. The company also struck a contract with the Malaysian government, which will pay Ocean Infinity $70 million ... but only if it finds wreckage, reports The Guardian.

Ocean Infinity previously conducted a search for wreckage in 2018, although nothing was found over a period of three months.

The missing airplane was only an hour into a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing, China, on March 8, 2014, when it suddenly departed from its intended course and disappeared. Most of its 227 passengers were Chinese citizens, and passengers from various other countries, including the United States, France, and Taiwan, were also on board.

Its astounding disappearance resulted in one of the biggest underwater search operations in history being launched, and over 46,000 square miles of the southern Indian Ocean was covered during the search, which ended in January 2017.