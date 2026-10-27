Stevie Wonder's Ex-Fiancée Shocked by Eviction Lawsuit After Decades-Long Relationship

Stevie Wonder's ex-fiancée was stunned by the legendary musician's decision to evict her from the home she's lived in for nearly 40 years ... TMZ has learned.

A source close to Carmen Efferson tells TMZ ... she was shocked by Stevie's eviction lawsuit, especially given their decades-long history together. We're told Carmen told friends Stevie promised the home was hers ... though she never received a deed to the property.

Our sources close to Carmen tell us she's made the house her home over the decades, even having her late mom live there until her passing.

We're told Carmen and Stevie had an on-again, off-again romantic relationship dating back to the 1980s. During their time together, Stevie even helped Carmen land jobs in the music industry.

As we first reported ... Stevie sued to evict Carmen from his L.A. home, where she's lived rent-free since 1988, according to court docs obtained by TMZ. Stevie claims Carmen only paid utilities, but things went south when she allegedly refused to allow people onto the property for insurance purposes.

Another source familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... the dispute is simply a matter of safety and security, and taking the necessary steps to ensure the home can be properly insured. We're told it's nothing personal, but rather about following basic safety measures.

A review of the home online shows the property appears worn and could use some upgrades.

He says he gave Carmen until August 27 to move out ... but she hasn't left. In an alleged email to Stevie's legal team, Carmen called them "racist cold-blooded" ... an accusation the attorneys rejected.

The two were reportedly engaged in the '80s but never married. Stevie wed Tomeeka Robyn Bracy in 2017.