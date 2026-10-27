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Jay-Z Says He Doesn't Feel Pressure As Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Jay-Z on Super Bowl Halftime Show I Don't Feel Any Pressure ... Just Another Gig To Me!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Video: Jay-Z Says He Feels No Pressure Performing at Super Bowl Halftime Show
TMZ.com

Jay-Z is completely at ease after picking himself to perform the Super Bowl halftime show ... and he's not letting any outside noise put him under pressure.

We got Hov in New York City on Tuesday, and our photog asked him if he felt any pressure to deliver a top-notch performance at Super Bowl 61 when the big game rolls around in February.

Jay smiled, laughed, and told us there's no pressure involved ... even though millions of folks across the world will be tuning in.

We also asked Jigga how he's going to prepare for the halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA ... and it sounds like this is going to be just another show for the GOAT.

Super Bowl Halftime Performers Throughout the Years
Launch Gallery
Super Bowl Performers Launch Gallery
Getty

As you know ... Jay-Z confirmed the worst-kept secret in Hollywood on Monday night, announcing himself as the halftime performer. He picks the acts, and he picked himself.

No wonder there's no pressure ... Jay-Z is his own boss!!!

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