Destiny's Child Reunites at Jay-Z's Los Angeles Concert to Cheer On Rapper

Destiny's Child rejoined forces in the crowd attending Jay-Z's Los Angeles show ... and we don't think you're ready for this reunion!

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams could be seen dancing in a suite at SoFi Stadium Friday night ... and let's just say they were "jumpin', jumpin'" to Jay's performance.

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Bey was not only a doting wife ... she was also a proud mom too!

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Blue Ivy Carter joined her dad up on stage to play the piano during his renditions of "The Story of O.J." and "Dead Presidents."

After helping her dad out on his big night ... Blue Ivy gave him a big hug and waved to the fans who had packed the arena.

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The night was pretty star-studded ... with Rihanna also in attendance on the ground floor of the stadium. Not only was the "Umbrella" singer caught grooving to the music ... she was also spotted posing for pics with fans.