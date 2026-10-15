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Usher Spellbound By Magic Tricks at Speakeasy Birthday, Parties With Jay-Z And Mary J. Blige

Usher's Star-Studded Parties With Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige at Speakeasy Bday Bash

By TMZ Staff
Published
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MAGICK SHOW
Video: Usher Celebrates in Style ... Celebs Pack Speakeasy Magick
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Usher had a magical, star-studded birthday celebration ... and Hollywood showed up big time for the singer's big day ... the celebs enjoyed a magic show, and we have it on video.

Usher posted up at Speakeasy Magick in NYC, where he and his famous friends were wowed by magicians.

Usher's Star Studded Birthday at Speakeasy Magick in NYC
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happy birthday, usher!!! Launch Gallery
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Kevin Hart was in the house ... and he was astounded and amazed by a cool card trick!

The birthday boy was surrounded by fellow iconic artists like Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Fabolous, and Bun B.

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POPPED OUT AT THE SPEAKEASY
Video: Usher Hits the Scene at Exclusive Magick Speakeasy Birthday Bash
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Not to mention ... there were some A-list athletes in the crowd, too. LeBron James and J.R. Smith both came through to show Usher some love.

Take a look at the clips to see for yourself ... just be warned, you will get some serious FOMO!!!

Happy belated, Usher.

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