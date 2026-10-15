Usher Spellbound By Magic Tricks at Speakeasy Birthday, Parties With Jay-Z And Mary J. Blige
Usher's Star-Studded Parties With Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige at Speakeasy Bday Bash
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Usher had a magical, star-studded birthday celebration ... and Hollywood showed up big time for the singer's big day ... the celebs enjoyed a magic show, and we have it on video.
Usher posted up at Speakeasy Magick in NYC, where he and his famous friends were wowed by magicians.
Kevin Hart was in the house ... and he was astounded and amazed by a cool card trick!
The birthday boy was surrounded by fellow iconic artists like Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Fabolous, and Bun B.
Not to mention ... there were some A-list athletes in the crowd, too. LeBron James and J.R. Smith both came through to show Usher some love.
Take a look at the clips to see for yourself ... just be warned, you will get some serious FOMO!!!
Happy belated, Usher.