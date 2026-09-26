Kanye West Surprises Fans at Usher & Chris Brown's Tour

Play video content Video: Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Usher and Chris Brown’s Tour TMZ.com

Kanye West gave fans one hell of a surprise Friday night ... popping up during Usher and Chris Brown's tour at their first night in Los Angeles.

Check out the video -- Ye hit the stage and ran through some of his biggest bangers, including "All of the Lights" and "Flashing Lights."

Based on the overwhelming response ... you could clearly tell fans were thrilled as they sang along to some of his biggest hits!

Seems like L.A. got more than they paid for!

Play video content Video: Usher Flirts With Taraji P. Henson During Las Vegas Performance @JPASC24

This isn't the first big star the R&B heavyweights have brought onstage during the tour --Taraji P. Henson previously joined Usher in front of the crowd -- and things got VERY steamy.

Usher serenaded the actress as the two bumped n' grinded onstage ... giving fans quite the show!

Play video content Video: Viral Usher Fan Admits She Was Trying to Get on Stage With Chris Brown TMZ.com

But not everyone has had the same chemistry with Usher ... the singer had a painfully awkward encounter in Nashville in July when fan Gabrielle Cheyenne seemed less than thrilled by his sexy serenade.

At one point ... he even called off the dance altogether and acknowledged she didn't seem too into it.

Usher and Chris Brown are playing 4 times in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on their "R&B" tour.

The joint tour runs for nearly six months, spanning from June 26, 2026, to December 12, 2026.