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Kanye West Surprises Fans at Usher & Chris Brown's Tour

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Kanye West Shocks Crowd With Surprise Appearance

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Surprise guest
Video: Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Usher and Chris Brown’s Tour
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Kanye West gave fans one hell of a surprise Friday night ... popping up during Usher and Chris Brown's tour at their first night in Los Angeles.

Check out the video -- Ye hit the stage and ran through some of his biggest bangers, including "All of the Lights" and "Flashing Lights."

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Based on the overwhelming response ... you could clearly tell fans were thrilled as they sang along to some of his biggest hits!

Seems like L.A. got more than they paid for!

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CAN SHE HANDLE IT!!!
Video: Usher Flirts With Taraji P. Henson During Las Vegas Performance
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This isn't the first big star the R&B heavyweights have brought onstage during the tour --Taraji P. Henson previously joined Usher in front of the crowd -- and things got VERY steamy.

Usher serenaded the actress as the two bumped n' grinded onstage ... giving fans quite the show!

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I WANTED CHRIS!!!
Video: Viral Usher Fan Admits She Was Trying to Get on Stage With Chris Brown
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But not everyone has had the same chemistry with Usher ... the singer had a painfully awkward encounter in Nashville in July when fan Gabrielle Cheyenne seemed less than thrilled by his sexy serenade.

At one point ... he even called off the dance altogether and acknowledged she didn't seem too into it.

Usher and Chris Brown are playing 4 times in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on their "R&B" tour.

Usher and Chris Brown Summer Tour
Launch Gallery
Nice & Slow Launch Gallery
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The joint tour runs for nearly six months, spanning from June 26, 2026, to December 12, 2026.

Safe to say ... we wouldn't be surprised if a few more A-listers pop up before this tour wraps!

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