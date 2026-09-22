Chris Brown Goes Off About Disliking Other Celebs, Being King and Tells Music Industry to F*** Off

Chris Brown is going scorched-earth on the music industry and just about everyone in it ... though it's unclear what made the "king" go off.

Breezy unloaded Tuesday on Instagram, saying he wants no one's approval or "fake love" and hates the music industry's "circus."

He then widened the blast radius to anyone pushing what he called an "agenda" or "narrative" -- declaring, "F*** being humble," "F*** how you feel" and "F*** yo opinion."

He also flat-out said, "I don't like none of you celebrities."

CB then crowned himself "the king," claimed no artist can compete with him -- even on his worst day -- and declared he's done being nice and is ready to play the villain.

Chris didn't name names or explain what triggered the rant ... but with the whole industry catching strays, the suspect list is pretty long.

Of course, Breezy is known to go off online ... as TMZ previously reported, he recently blasted Texas State Rep. Venton Jones for apologizing after helping honor him and Usher at a concert.