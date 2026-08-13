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Chris Brown Responds to Lionel Richie's Diss

Chris Brown to Lionel Richie Still Love You Paw Paw ... Even After Unc Roasted Me

By TMZ Staff
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Lionel Richie's roast of Chris Brown didn't make the R&B star "Go Crazy" like some may have thought it would ... Chris took it in stride -- and fired a tongue-in-cheek insult right back.

After Lionel dissed Chris' tour with Usher and his rap sheet, Breezy hopped on the internet to clap back in hilarious fashion ... reminding Lionel he's not the young crooner he used to be.

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Chris posted ... "damn unk. We love ya paw paw" ... and he added a few laughing emojis for good measure.

Basically, Chris ain't paying the old dude no mind ... and is letting his tour do the talking.

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As we reported ... Lionel Richie flamed Chris and Usher -- saying The Commodores and Earth, Wind & Fire went on just as big a tour 4 decades ago ... and did it withouth getting arrested.

Usher and Chris Brown Summer Tour
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Chris' response to Lionel won't get him in trouble with cops ... but there's no doubt he committed some elder abuse with that comment!

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