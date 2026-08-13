Chris Brown Responds to Lionel Richie's Diss

Lionel Richie's roast of Chris Brown didn't make the R&B star "Go Crazy" like some may have thought it would ... Chris took it in stride -- and fired a tongue-in-cheek insult right back.

After Lionel dissed Chris' tour with Usher and his rap sheet, Breezy hopped on the internet to clap back in hilarious fashion ... reminding Lionel he's not the young crooner he used to be.

Chris posted ... "damn unk. We love ya paw paw" ... and he added a few laughing emojis for good measure.

Basically, Chris ain't paying the old dude no mind ... and is letting his tour do the talking.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we reported ... Lionel Richie flamed Chris and Usher -- saying The Commodores and Earth, Wind & Fire went on just as big a tour 4 decades ago ... and did it withouth getting arrested.