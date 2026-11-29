Play video content Video: Blueface Denies Fathering Ex Chrisean Rock’s Baby Kick/Blueface

Blueface is denying that he's the father of ex-fiancée Chrisean Rock's unborn child hours after her pregnancy announcement.

The rapper claimed in a stream that after the last time they had sex more than five weeks ago, she took a pregnancy test that came back negative.

Of course, if she took the test right after being together, it proves nothing ... since it typically takes 10 to 14 days after conception for a pregnancy test to turn up positive. It really depends on exactly when the test was taken!

Play video content Video: Chrisean Rock Reveals She's Pregnant By Blueface Again

We reported earlier ... Chrisean revealed in a live stream yesterday that she was expecting her second child, claiming that Blueface was the father.

Chrisean has a 3-year-old son -- Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. -- who she says is Blue's ... but he has repeatedly denied being the boy's dad.