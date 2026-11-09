Blueface Denies Rumors His Crew Robbed Adrien Broner While He Was Knocked Out

Blueface is denying rumors that his posse robbed Adrien Broner after the former boxer seemingly became unresponsive at an L.A. concert where Blue performed over the weekend.

The rapper went on his livestream Sunday to talk about the incident the night before. The boxer's bag -- rumored to contain between $50,000 and $100,000 -- was supposedly stolen from him while he was knocked out.

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Well, Blueface says that's all a bunch of BS, saying he doesn't have a clue about what happened to Broner or Broner's bag.

Blueface also said he never saw Broner in that condition before, and it kind of freaked him out. Blueface added that Broner couldn't even make it on stage with him because Broner was "looking too crazy."

Play video content Video: Adrien Broner Appears Unresponsive, Carried Out of Concert by EMS Workers Kick/Blueface

At the time, Blueface was livestreaming and caught Broner slumped over on a couch -- completely out of it.