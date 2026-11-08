Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Adrien Broner Seemingly Unresponsive, Attended by EMS Workers Before Carried Out of Concert

Former Boxer Adrien Broner Seemingly Unresponsive, EMS Workers Wheel Him Out of L.A. Concert

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
110826_adrien_broner_kal
NIGHT GONE WRONG
Video: Adrien Broner Appears Unresponsive, Carried Out of Concert by EMS Workers
Kick/Blueface

Former boxer Adrien Broner had to be carried down a flight of stairs and placed into a wheelchair at a concert last night ... after he was seemingly unresponsive.

Adrien can be seen a little out of it in rapper Blueface's livestream from Saturday night's Skilla Baby concert in DTLA ... before he slumps over on a couch.

110826_adrien_broner_sg

At one point in the video ... an EMS worker attends to Adrien ... before she and several of Adrien's friends lift him off of a couch and help carry him toward a flight of stairs.

While going down the stairs ... he seemingly goes in and out of responsiveness, before regaining enough composure to walk down with assistance.

Adrien Broner Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Adrien Broner Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Eventually his friends and several EMS workers guide him to a wheelchair ... and take him out from backstage and into a car outside the venue.

We've reached out to Adrien's booking agent for comment ... so far, no word back.

Related articles