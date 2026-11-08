Adrien Broner Seemingly Unresponsive, Attended by EMS Workers Before Carried Out of Concert

Play video content Video: Adrien Broner Appears Unresponsive, Carried Out of Concert by EMS Workers Kick/Blueface

Former boxer Adrien Broner had to be carried down a flight of stairs and placed into a wheelchair at a concert last night ... after he was seemingly unresponsive.

Adrien can be seen a little out of it in rapper Blueface's livestream from Saturday night's Skilla Baby concert in DTLA ... before he slumps over on a couch.

At one point in the video ... an EMS worker attends to Adrien ... before she and several of Adrien's friends lift him off of a couch and help carry him toward a flight of stairs.

While going down the stairs ... he seemingly goes in and out of responsiveness, before regaining enough composure to walk down with assistance.

Eventually his friends and several EMS workers guide him to a wheelchair ... and take him out from backstage and into a car outside the venue.