Adrien Broner Blames Busy Schedule For Missing Court Over Casino Ban

Adrien Broner says he wants the arrest warrant tossed in his trespass case after his lawyer showed up to court ... insisting he didn't skip court and just mistakenly believed the case was closed ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the former fighter's attorney entered a written plea of not guilty in the case. Prosecutors charged him over an alleged incident at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Officials claim police responded to the casino in April 2024 because Adrien was allegedly trespassing. Adrien had reportedly been hit with a lifetime ban from the casino the year before but decided to return anyway.

The case has dragged on for years, and a warrant had recently been issued due to Adrien missing a court date ... but he says it was an honest mistake.

Adrien's lawyer claimed he is a celebrity professional athlete and was between homes when the court notice arrived at his old address.

He said Adrien mistakenly believed the case had been closed ... and unknowingly failed to appear. He said AB hired a lawyer to immediately handle the situation after becoming aware ... and thinks the judge should set aside the bench warrant now that he's on top of things.