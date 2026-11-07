Dad Allegedly Left Sleeping Daughter Outside Target to Save Spot in Line for Pokémon Cards

One father proved that you really don't gotta catch 'em all ... after being accused of leaving his sleeping 6-year-old daughter outside a Target to stand in line for Pokémon cards.

John-Michael Dooley was arrested on Nov. 6 ... after witnesses claimed he left his daughter outside the store with a pillow and blanket at 1 AM and didn't return for over an hour ... the Charlestown PD shared.

After witnesses called the cops, Dooley eventually strolled up and was arrested around 2:30 AM ... this, according to CPD.

Once placed in custody, police say that Dooley 'fessed up to leaving her behind to keep his place in line and returning home.

Dooley has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Thankfully enough, his kid was unharmed ... and placed into emergency protective custody with social services.