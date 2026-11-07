Armed Suspect Allegedly Arrested With 3 Guns Near White House, Heard Voices Telling Him to Kill Trump

An armed suspect -- who allegedly claimed to hear voices in his head telling him to assassinate President Donald Trump -- was arrested just blocks from the White House Thursday.

Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos was placed into custody in a joint effort by DHS officers and the Secret Service after officials allegedly noticed him acting strange in his car ... the DHS shared in a statement.

During their confrontation with Chrinos ... authorities said he admitted that he had heard voices in his head telling him to come to D.C. and kill President Trump.

Chrinos also informed officers that he had weapons inside his car -- that officials discovered was stolen ... the DHS claims.

The Venezuelan national was found with an AR-15-style weapon, a Mac-10, and a Glock 43X ... this, according to the DHS.



Chrinos has since been charged with carrying a rifle outside of a home or business, 3 counts of unlawful transportation of a firearm, 3 counts of unregistered firearms, 3 counts of unregistered ammunition, possession of certain dangerous weapons, carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and receiving stolen property.

U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran spoke out about the incident ... saying ... "This incident reflects the heightened threat environment in which we operate, as well as the continued number of armed individuals who are drawn to the White House complex.