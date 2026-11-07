President Trump Says He Plans To Fire More People After Midterm Bloodbath

President Trump is sharpening his axe at the White House, telling "60 Minutes" that he plans to make more changes in his administration after the recent departure of his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

On Friday, CBS released a clip of Trump being interviewed by "60 Minutes" correspondent Ross Douthat, who asked the commander-in-chief if he's going to remove any other cabinet members after Wiles was replaced by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Trump bluntly said, "I do. A little bit. I love my cabinet. I think they're good. But I hope to be doing a few changes. I don't want to mention who."

Trump's threat of more cabinet changes comes days after his Republican party got trounced by the Democrats during the midterm elections.

The Republicans went down in flames in almost every state and are now in the minority in both the House and Senate, making it hard for Trump to get his agenda pushed through in his last two years of his second term in office.

During the "60 Minutes" interview, Douthat also asked Trump if he still has confidence in Secretary of War Pete Hegseth -- and the president said he does. Trump noted that in his second term the U.S. has won two wars -- one against Venezuela -- and he credited Hegseth with being a part of that success.