Play video content Video: Pete Buttigieg Rejects Idea Antisemitism Could Doom Jewish Presidential Hopefuls TMZ.com

Pete Buttigieg isn't convinced the Democratic Party's divisions over Israel will slam the door on Jewish presidential candidates ... even with tensions running high.

The former transportation secretary joined "TMZ Live" Friday ... and Harvey asked him whether rising antisemitism within the party could make it nearly impossible for Jewish candidates like Josh Shapiro or Jon Ossoff to win the party's presidential nomination in 2028.

Pete wasn't buying it ... saying, "I don't share that pessimism," while acknowledging there's been an "explosion of antisemitism" on both the far right and in some corners of the left.

He argued there's a difference between criticizing Israel's government and targeting Jewish people ... pointing out that some of the most vocal critics of Israel's conduct in Gaza are Jewish people themselves. And he believes Jewish candidates can navigate those tensions on the presidential debate stage.

Of course, Pete could be in the 2028 conversation himself ... and he agreed with Rep. Jim Clyburn's argument that executive experience matters ... pointing to his own time running South Bend, Indiana, and later overseeing the massive U.S. Department of Transportation.

As for whether Democrats' big election victories this week have him itching to launch a presidential campaign ... Pete called the results encouraging, but said he won't be making any major announcements in the coming weeks.

And the conversation didn't stop there ... Pete also weighed in on efforts to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and ripped President Trump's proposed triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery, calling the idea "pretty disgusting."