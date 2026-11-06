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Chris Brown & Usher Get Into Argument Backstage at Atlanta Show

Chris Brown & Usher Egos Flare In Atlanta ... During Backstage Argument

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Usher and Chris Brown got into a verbal argument last night, which delayed their Atlanta show by nearly three hours … and sources say issues between them remain unresolved. 

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... there was a ton of traffic around the venue last night … which caused a lot of fans to be late. 

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We're told the issue caused tension backstage because Chris wanted the show to go on ... while Usher wanted to wait for all the fans to arrive.

Our sources say the two singers went back and forth. A source said Usher and Chris have been extremely competitive the entire tour.

However, our sources say the tension reached a head last night due to "egos." We're told they do not believe the R&B Tour is in jeopardy, but the two have not worked out their problems. 

As TMZ previously reported, fans were furious after the duo played in Atlanta last night because the singers were super late. The two are set to perform in ATL tonight.

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Video: Chris Brown Seen Arguing with Usher on Video Amid Reports of Fight
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Usher and Chris previously got into it at Chris' birthday party in 2023 when Usher stepped in to defend Teyana Taylor from Chris yelling at her.

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