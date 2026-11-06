Usher's 'My Show' Remark in Atlanta Fuels Chris Brown Beef Speculation

Usher and Chris Brown have fans wondering if there's trouble in R&B paradise ... and a comment from Usher opening their rocky Atlanta concert isn't quieting the chatter.

Video from Thursday night's show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium shows Usher kicking off his set by declaring, "Welcome to my show" ... before launching into his hit "U Don't Have to Call."

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Now, the remark might seem innocent enough ... but it comes as fans are speculating there's tension between Usher and Breezy after their concert reportedly started nearly 3 hours late and featured zero duets between the two stars.

As we reported ... disappointed concertgoers blasted the show as rushed and underwhelming, with some even demanding refunds. The lack of joint performances only fueled speculation that the singers are beefing behind the scenes.

Chris appeared to shut down the rumors ... posting to his Instagram Story, "Internet 🧢. don't fall for it" ... though he didn't specify what he was referring to.

And the rocky start comes as the two are making history in Atlanta ... becoming the first artists to perform five shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during a single tour stop, breaking Beyoncé's previous record of four.

Play video content Video: Chris Brown and Usher Announce Joint Tour With Flashy Teaser Instagram/@chrisbrownofficial

They've still got four more chances to turn things around ... with shows scheduled for Friday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.