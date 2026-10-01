Bobby Ross Avila Says Chris Brown, Usher Didn't Have Concerns Bringing Kanye on Tour

Usher, Chris Brown Had No Concerns Bringing Ye on Tour

Bobby Ross Avila says Chris Brown and Usher had no issues bringing Kanye West onstage as a special guest amid the rapper's history of antisemitic remarks.

Bobby joined the "TMZ Podcast" with Towanda and explained why Chris and Usher didn't hesitate to include Kanye during their tour, despite the current climate surrounding antisemitism in the music industry.

Play video content Video: Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Usher and Chris Brown’s Tour TMZ.com

He says the decision was about Kanye’s artistry ... not the controversy surrounding him.

Bobby put it like this ... "When Kanye gets on stage, we're not talking about anything. We're feeling his music. Music's not even supposed to be heard. It's supposed to be felt and that's what rocked SoFi Stadium."

Kanye joined Usher and Chris during night one in Inglewood, CA, where Brandi also appeared as a special guest.

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The second night featured Snoop Dogg and Robin Thicke.

Bobby says the Inglewood, Minneapolis, and Detroit shows brought the most energy from the crowd so far on tour ... though Bobby is really looking forward to what awaits in Houston and Atlanta, Usher's hometown.

His comments come amid fallout from the controversy surrounding Ed Sheeran and his tour opener, Macklemore ... after NFL owners complained about Macklemore's pro-Palestinian comments during a show.