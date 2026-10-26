Chris Brown Avoids Jail Over London Brawl Where Producer Was Hit With Tequila Bottle

Chris Brown received a get out of jail free card from a judge after he pleaded guilty to repeatedly hitting a producer with a bottle in a London club back in 2023.

The R&B singer made an appearance Monday in Southwark Crown Court to be sentenced for the assault of his ex-pal, former Abraham 'Abe' Diaw, on a dancefloor at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London, in February 2023.

The judge handed Chris an eight-month suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to affray -- a criminal act involving a fight or the threat of violence by two or more people that disturbs the public peace.

Chris' codefendant, Omololu Akinlolu, 40, also avoided jail time and received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to the same charge.

Judge Tony Baumgartner told Brown that he was holding a "tequila bottle in your right hand, when you reached Diaw you struck him to the left side of his head whilst holding his hood."

Baumgartner went on ... “The repeated use of a glass bottle in that way, especially aimed at the head, was plainly dangerous; it carried the risk of delivering a more serious injury than was ultimately sustained.”

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Court testimony revealed Brown played a “leading role” in the attack that occurred over 20 seconds and was captured on CCTV video.