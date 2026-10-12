Chris Brown's Ex-Housekeeper Wants Arrest Warrant Issued In Legal Fight Over Dog Bite

Chris Brown’s former housekeeper, Maria Avila, wants the singer arrested for making it hard for her to collect the $9 million judgment from her successful dog bite case ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Maria, who was awarded millions over a 2020 dog attack at Chris’ L.A. mansion, asked the court to issue an arrest warrant for the singer based on his failure to lock down dates for her to examine his financial situation.

Maria said Chris has refused to provide available dates for him to show up to court with his bank records … to help her figure out how to get her money.

She said the information Chris turned over wasn’t complete and “calls into question the accuracy and completeness of [Chris’] disclosure with respect to payment sources associated with his ongoing tour.”

As TMZ previously reported, Maria was initially awarded $13 million, but the judge reduced the judgment to $9 million after the jury trial, which Maria accepted.