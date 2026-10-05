Chris Brown's Baby Mama Wants Around $45K A Month In Child Support

Chris Brown's baby mama, Diamond Brown, is asking for around $45K per month in child support for their daughter, Lovely, saying that's what's needed to cover her and Lovely's expenses.

Diamond filed court docs proposing that Chris's support obligations should cover her rent and household expenses (about $23K, as well as all school, medical, and extracurricular expenses for their child ($20K).

Among the monthly childcare costs, Diamond claims $500 for Lovely's clothes, $3500 for child care, $2K for college savings, $2K for gifts, $350 for a haircut, and $1500 for art and sports lessons.

In her docs, Diamond said Chris currently pays for her to live in a modest 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home, but she feels she needs an upgrade to a place that runs $15K/month.

She said he also voluntarily gives her $7K/month in spending cash, but that she needs quite a bit more to cover her and their child's monthly needs and wants a court order to force Chris's hand.

Diamond does note Chris previously bought her a Tesla and pays for her utilities.