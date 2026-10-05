Chris Brown's Baby Mama Claims Modest 4-Figure Monthly Income In Custody War

Chris Brown's baby mama, Diamond Brown, says she's only bringing in a modest monthly income as she fights the singer for child support ... TMZ has learned.

Diamond filed a declaration detailing her income and expenses ... calling herself a "social media influencer" and esthetician who takes home around $1,500 per month.

The 28-year-old says she believes Chris earns around $5.5 million to $7.3 million per month.

In her filing, Diamond says she has around $10,300 in cash and in her bank accounts. She says she has $5K in other personal assets, noting she received two cars and two designer gifts from Chris.

Diamond says she lives with their 4-year-old daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown. She says Chris covers her monthly rent, but she spends around $800 a month on food, $300 on clothing, $500 on her kid's extracurriculars, and various other expenses. She claims total expenses of around $8,400 per month.

But in her docs, she proposes her new expenses totaling over $45K a month, including $15K for rent, $2,250 for food, and thousands more in extracurriculars, gifts, and childcare for their kid. She's clearly hoping the judge works in those figures when it comes to figuring out how much Chris should pay in support.

As TMZ first reported, Diamond sued Chris in April over their 4-year-old daughter. She asked the court for primary physical custody, with Chris having visitation.