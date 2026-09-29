Chris Brown’s $13 Million Jury Award to Ex-Housekeeper Could Be Slashed By Judge

Chris Brown scored a huge victory in his legal battle with his ex-housekeeper over a vicious dog attack … with the judge giving him a new trial on damages if she doesn't agree to reduce her award by millions ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted the singer's request for a new trial on damages in the case brought by Maria Avila … but only if Maria doesn't sign off on her award being reduced from $12.9 million to $9.5 million.

The judge found there was "insufficient evidence of permanent nerve damage and of the value assigned to future pain and suffering" in reaching the ruling that the jury's award to Avila was excessive.

As we previously reported, Maria claimed she was working at Chris' Tarzana home in 2020 when a large dog attacked her while taking out the trash.

Chris denied wrongdoing, but a jury ended up awarding her $12.9 million in damages after a trial where both parties took the stand to testify.

As TMZ first reported, Chris argued he should have a new trial because the court allowed things like his past arrests, including his Rihanna incident, to be discussed in the trial.